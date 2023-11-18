Jamie Reid bags winner as Stevenage overcome Lincoln

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jamie Reid bags winner as Stevenage overcome Lincoln

By Press Association
Jamie Reid, left, scored Stevenage’s winner against Lincoln (George Tewkesbury/PA)
Jamie Reid was the goalscoring hero again as his poacher’s finish gave Stevenage a 1-0 victory over Lincoln which lifted them up to fourth in League One.

It also ensured a losing start for new Imps head coach Michael Skubala, whose side lacked a cutting edge that was provided to the Boro by Reid’s 14th goal of the season.

In what was an open start to the game, Lincoln striker Jack Vale had a shot saved by Taye Ashby-Hammond before Stevenage’s Alex MacDonald sent a rising effort from outside the area just over.

The hosts were denied by a superb piece of last-ditch defending by TJ Eyoma five minutes into the second half which prevented Kane Hemmings from converting Finley Burns’ header across.

Hemmings then came even closer to breaking the deadlock with just over an hour played when his effort crashed off the inside of the near post.

The breakthrough finally came in the 68th minute when a scramble following Jake Forster-Caskey’s corner led to Reid bundling in from close range.