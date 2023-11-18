Jack Muldoon rescues rare home point for Harrogate against Swindon

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Jack Muldoon rescues rare home point for Harrogate against Swindon

By Press Association
Jack Muldoon helped earn a point for Harrogate against Swindon (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Jack Muldoon helped earn a point for Harrogate against Swindon (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Jack Muldoon’s first goal since an opening-day penalty at Doncaster prevented Harrogate from suffering a sixth straight home defeat following a 1-1 draw against Swindon.

The visitors had earlier taken a first-half lead courtesy of on-loan Bradford striker Jake Young’s 13th goal of the season.

Young had threatened twice before opening the scoring in the 25th minute – hitting the roof of the stand with a long-range effort and firing across the face of the goal after bursting past home defenders Rod McDonald and Anthony O’Connor down the right flank.

But his third effort – a thumping 25-yard strike following Dan Kemp’s forward pass – gave home debutant Jonathan Mitchell little chance as it rocketed into his top-left corner.

An open first half also saw two Sam Folarin efforts and Abraham Odoh force Murphy Mahoney into smart saves at the other end.

After the break, Odoh went close again before Muldoon levelled midway through the second period.

The 34-year-old drilled a low edge-of-the-box drive in off Mahoney’s left-hand upright after Folarin had exchanged passes with Odoh.

Folarin should have gone on to win the game late on, but shot weakly at Mahoney after racing clear on the away goal.