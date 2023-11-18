Gillingham secure victory in Stephen Clemence’s first home league game in charge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Gillingham secure victory in Stephen Clemence’s first home league game in charge

By Press Association
Connor Mahoney, left, and Tom Nichols were both on the scoresheet in Gillingham’s win over Salford (George Tewkesbury/PA)
Gillingham marked Stephen Clemence’s first home league game in charge with a 3-1 victory over Salford.

On-loan midfielder Connor Mahoney fired the hosts in front after 22 minutes when he curled his left-footed shot into the bottom corner.

Their lead lasted just 16 minutes as Salford striker Matt Smith rose above defender Shad Ogie to meet Ryan Watson’s cross and head past Jake Turner.

Ammies defender Curtis Tilt almost diverted Max Clark’s delivery into his own net two minutes before half-time.

Clemence’s side retook the lead through Tom Nichols’ first league goal of the season in the 54th minute when he guided a header home from Jonny Williams’ cross.

They all-but sealed their victory shortly after the hour mark when Dom Jefferies met Cheye Alexander’s looping assist to head past Salford goalkeeper Alex Cairns.

Turner produced a brilliant fingertip save to prevent Smith from scoring his second of the game and giving the visitors hope.

The Gills came close to scoring four goals in a home league game for the first time since January 2021, but Ogie’s late header crashed back off the crossbar.