Bromley continue strong home form with win over Fylde

Josh Passley netted the winner (Mike Egerton/PA) Bromley secured an eighth consecutive National League home win after beating second-bottom AFC Fylde 1-0. Josh Passley was the hero, netting the winner on the hour mark. Fylde goalkeeper Theo Richardson produced a brilliant save from Callum Reynolds' header in the first half. Passley found the breakthrough, finishing into the top corner from a tight angle.