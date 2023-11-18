Accrington end Wrexham’s eight-game unbeaten run as visitors slip to fourth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sport

Accrington end Wrexham’s eight-game unbeaten run as visitors slip to fourth

By Press Association
Tommy Leigh opened the scoring at the Wham Stadium (Richard Sellers/PA)
Tommy Leigh opened the scoring at the Wham Stadium (Richard Sellers/PA)

Tommy Leigh and Rosaire Longelo scored the goals to end Wrexham’s eight-game unbeaten League Two run as Accrington Stanley won 2-0 at a sold-out Wham Stadium.

The Red Dragons dropped out of the automatic promotion places as Stanley moved into seventh spot.

Wrexham started well and top scorer Elliot Lee had his header superbly tipped away by Jon McCracken in the 14th minute.

The Red Dragons went close again in the 33rd minute when, with Stanley appealing for offside, Paul Mullin was clean through but his strike crashed off the crossbar.

Accrington took the lead from the penalty spot five minutes after the break . Wrexham’s second-half substitute Will Boyle was adjudged to have pulled down Brad Hills following a corner. Leigh sent keeper Arthur Okonkwo the wrong way for his fifth goal of the season.

Stanley made it two in the 73rd minute when Okonkwo fumbled Jack Nolan’s long-range strike and Korede Adedoyin pounced with the ball falling to Longelo to fire into the empty net.

The visitors had the chance to pull one back in the 98th minute after Hills fouled George Evans, but Mullin’s penalty hit the underside of the crossbar and bounced out to add to Wrexham’s misery.