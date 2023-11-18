Accrington end Wrexham’s eight-game unbeaten run as visitors slip to fourth

Tommy Leigh and Rosaire Longelo scored the goals to end Wrexham’s eight-game unbeaten League Two run as Accrington Stanley won 2-0 at a sold-out Wham Stadium.

The Red Dragons dropped out of the automatic promotion places as Stanley moved into seventh spot.

Wrexham started well and top scorer Elliot Lee had his header superbly tipped away by Jon McCracken in the 14th minute.

The Red Dragons went close again in the 33rd minute when, with Stanley appealing for offside, Paul Mullin was clean through but his strike crashed off the crossbar.

Accrington took the lead from the penalty spot five minutes after the break . Wrexham’s second-half substitute Will Boyle was adjudged to have pulled down Brad Hills following a corner. Leigh sent keeper Arthur Okonkwo the wrong way for his fifth goal of the season.

Stanley made it two in the 73rd minute when Okonkwo fumbled Jack Nolan’s long-range strike and Korede Adedoyin pounced with the ball falling to Longelo to fire into the empty net.

The visitors had the chance to pull one back in the 98th minute after Hills fouled George Evans, but Mullin’s penalty hit the underside of the crossbar and bounced out to add to Wrexham’s misery.