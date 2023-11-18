Maidenhead continue climb away from danger with victory at Solihull

Maidenhead continued their climb up the National League table as they held on for a 2-1 victory over high-flying Solihull.

It was a third successive league win for the visitors, who had their first real shot on target midway through the first half from Sam Barratt, before Tobi Sho-Silva fired them in front moments later with his second goal of the season.

The Magpies doubled their lead just after the break through a long-range effort from Reece Smith.

Solihull tried to mount a comeback but Matty Warburton’s powerful effort sailed just wide.

Mark Beck pulled one back for the Moors in the 90th minute when he got his headed in a corner at the far post but it was too little too late as they dropped down a spot to fourth and the visitors moved up to 18th.