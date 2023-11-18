Tranmere end losing away run but are denied victory by late Sutton equaliser

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tranmere end losing away run but are denied victory by late Sutton equaliser

By Press Association
Louis John levelled for Sutton (Tim Goode/PA)
Louis John levelled for Sutton (Tim Goode/PA)

Tranmere finally picked up a first away point of the season with a 1-1 draw at Sutton but were moments away from claiming all three.

Rovers took the lead through Ben Goodliffe’s first-half own goal and looked set to claim victory only for Matt Gray’s side to deny them with a late strike from defender Louis John.

Both goalkeepers were called in to early action at Gander Green Lane, Dean Bouzanis saving a low shot from Kristian Dennis and Luke McGee beating away Harry Beautyman’s header.

But it was Tranmere, a side who had lost all of their opening eight away games in League Two, who went in front when Rob Apter’s cross was diverted into his own net by Goodliffe.

As Sutton pushed for an equaliser Aiden O’Brien headed just wide, and the striker went even closer five minutes before the break when McGee came out to dive at Josh Coley’s feet outside the penalty area and O’Brien’s shot at the vacant goal hit the foot of the post.

It was then Tranmere’s turn to hit the woodwork as Dennis’ volley clipped the outside of the post.

There were few chances in the second half, the dangerous Apter going closest with a 25-yard shot that curled just wide.

But with two minutes to go Harry Smith met Christian N’Guessan’s corner with a powerful header which was blocked and John hammered in the rebound.