Oxford City out of bottom four after thrashing fellow strugglers Ebbsfleet

Oxford City climbed out of the National League relegation zone with a 4-0 win at 10-man Ebbsfleet.

Buoyed by their 3-2 home win over Woking last week, City made a fantastic start by taking the lead after four minutes when Cole Kpekawa headed home on his debut after signing on loan from Bromley.

Zac McEachran doubled the visitors’ lead in the 13th minute before things went from bad to worse for Ebbsfleet on the half-hour mark when Billy Clifford was sent off for two yellow cards.

Oxford continued to dominate after the break, with Olly Sanderson making it three in the 49th minute and Alex McQueen put the game to bed three minutes later.

Ebbsfleet dropped to third-bottom after a fifth defeat in a seven-match winless run.