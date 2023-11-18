Dom Telford strikes against former club Crawley as in-form Barrow maintain unbeaten run

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Dom Telford strikes against former club Crawley as in-form Barrow maintain unbeaten run

By Press Association
Dom Telford scored the only goal of the game at Holker Street (Will Matthews/PA)
Dom Telford scored the only goal of the game at Holker Street (Will Matthews/PA)

Dom Telford scored a second-half goal to earn in-form Barrow a 1-0 League Two victory against his former club Crawley.

Telford, who swapped Sussex for Cumbria last August, fired in his fourth goal in six games, just 33 seconds after the restart as Pete Wild’s side won for a fifth successive match in all competitions.

But Crawley believed the striker’s match-winner should have been disallowed for a foul on Will Wright by Emile Acquah early in the build-up.

Referee Seb Stockbridge ignored the protests and Barrow’s latest win cemented sixth place and protected their unbeaten record to eight games in League Two.

The Bluebirds should have been in front before the break. Acquah hit an upright and also missed a one-on-one with Luca Ashby-Hammond, while Elliot Newby also twice went close to breaking the deadlock.

Scott Lindsey’s visitors dominated possession but created fewer chances. However, Barrow were grateful to keeper Paul Farman saving from Klaidi Lolos and Kellan Gordon, who shot wide with just the keeper to beat a minute from time.