John Coleman salutes Accrington ‘passion’ after victory over big-spending Wrexham

John Coleman praised the clinical nature of his Accrington Stanley side as they moved back into the play-off places with a 2-0 win which ended Wrexham’s 11-game unbeaten streak in all competitions.

Wrexham dropped out of the automatic promotion places with their first league loss in eight games while Stanley, after two league losses and a midweek extra-time defeat in the FA Cup, returned to seventh spot.

Paul Mullin hit the crossbar for the Red Dragons in the first half but chances were at a premium in front of a full-house at the Wham Stadium.

Accrington took the lead in the 50th minute when Will Boyle was adjudged to have pulled down Brad Hills in the area from a corner.

Tommy Leigh fired home the resulting spot kick, sending keeper Arthur Okonkwo the wrong way.

Stanley made it two in the 73rd minute when Okonkwo fumbled Jack Nolan’s long-range strike and Korede Adedoyin pounced with the ball falling to Rosaire Longelo to fire into the empty net.

After Hills fouled George Evans in the area, Mullin’s 100th-minute penalty hit the underside of the crossbar and bounced out to add to Wrexham’s misery.

Coleman said: “Our fans are delighted to win as there are so many of their fans here but, if you look at it dispassionately and without all the hype, we should be beating Wrexham at home.

“They have had an influx of money, their budget will be way above ours and they can have two recognised players for each position, but the beauty of Accrington Stanley since I walked through the door is it’s about being rich in passion, pride and desire.

“When we come off it, we are disappointed with ourselves and we have been over the last few weeks.

“Today, we were forced to shuffle the pack with the injuries we had. I said to the lads who came in that they have to be positive, it’s an opportunity they have to grab.

“I was delighted with Lewis Shipley as man of the match but there were a lot of big performances out there.

“That’s the Korede Adedoyin we signed, a constant thorn in their side. He ran himself into the ground.

“I don’t think you could fault any one of our players and give them less than an eight.

“There are always lots of chances made in this league. Keeping them out is vital and we have to be clinical when we get opportunities and thankfully we were.”

Opposite number Phil Parkinson felt the penalty was the turning point – and it was harsh on his side.

“In the first half I thought we did OK. We played well in patches, but we knew we could do better. We created the best moments but I felt we could go up a gear in the second half.

“The penalty decision changed the game and it gave Accrington something to hang on to and they did it really well and we never got into our rhythm.

“It was a terrible decision. The ball has gone over everybody and out and it’s unusual to give penalty for that. You would see five or six in a game. It was a tiny bit of shirt pulling and was so harsh.

“Then we have to chase the game and leave ourselves open defensively and we never got enough control in the game.

“We have been on an outstanding run. The away games we have had – Notts County, Mansfield, Bradford – and we have come out with flying colours.

“Today was not our day but we won’t get too despondent. There will be knocks throughout the season and we have to come out all guns blazing next weekend.”