Barrow boss just Wild about Dom Telford’s latest strike in Crawley coup

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Barrow boss just Wild about Dom Telford’s latest strike in Crawley coup

By Press Association
Pete Wild said Barrow’s Dom Telford is “all in” after netting the winner against his former club Crawley (Martin Rickett/PA)
Pete Wild said Barrow’s Dom Telford is “all in” after netting the winner against his former club Crawley (Martin Rickett/PA)

Pete Wild sang the praises of his “fox in the box” as Dom Telford’s latest goal fired Barrow to a fifth successive win and extended their unbeaten run to nine games.

Telford, who bagged 15 goals for Crawley last season, struck a 46th-minute winner, albeit one hotly disputed by the visitors.

Barrow twice hit the woodwork and squandered a handful of other chances to make victory more comfortable, but had to settle for a 1-0 win.

A defence that has conceded just once in its last six league outings held firm against Crawley pressure in the final half an hour.

“Dom is that proven goalscorer Barrow fans have wanted for years,” enthused Wild.

“He scored one and probably should have had a hat-trick. But we brought him in for those type of goals.

“We knew when we had him playing with another striker he would create chances and that’s what we want. One of the big things about Dom is when he comes to a club, he is all in. He was all in at Crawley and he is all in here.

“Strikers like scoring goals and they are at their most confident when they are doing that. It was great for him to get another one.”

Crawley felt the goal should have been disallowed for a foul by Emile Acquah on Will Wright in the build-up. Wild, however, said: “It was at the referee’s discretion to pull it back if he felt there was a head injury or a foul.

“He felt he didn’t have to and we carried on and scored the goal.”

Crawley chief Scott Lindsey was livid Barrow’s winner was allowed to stand.

He said: “He (the referee) didn’t take the player’s welfare into consideration. It is a head injury. You have to stop the game.

“He has also lied. He told the players he didn’t see it. But he ran straight over with his arms in the air saying ‘play on’.”

Lindsey also felt Crawley deserved a point but did not do enough to end the Cumbrians’ unbeaten home record this season.

He added: “We need to show a bit more guile at the top of the pitch. We had a lot of the ball but didn’t create loads of chances.

“Their keeper made a couple of decent saves but we didn’t pepper them enough and ran out of ideas. We were too slow with the moment and the action and we have got to be better.

“We could have made more of our moments and we weren’t aggressive enough in the final third.”