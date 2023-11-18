David Horseman ‘sickened’ by way Forest Green conceded during Grimsby comeback

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
David Horseman ‘sickened’ by way Forest Green conceded during Grimsby comeback

By Press Association
Dave Horseman threatened to wield the axe after Forest Green wasted a 2-0 half-time lead to draw with Grimsby (Mike Egerton/PA)
Forest Green boss David Horseman blamed ‘individual errors’ as his side threw away a two-goal lead in a 2-2 draw with relegation rivals Grimsby.

Gavan Holohan and Donovan Wilson cancelled out Kyle McAllister’s first-half double in an entertaining encounter.

The Mariners produced a second-half comeback to take a point which left Rovers in the bottom two.

“We will replace them (the players), but we haven’t got that luxury yet,” said Horseman. “They try so hard but it’s no good if you don’t win the games.”

Grimsby started well and were inches away from the opener when Harvey Rodgers poked an effort goalwards following a corner but Jordan Moore-Taylor cleared the ball off the line.

Town goalkeeper Harvey Cartwright produced a fine reflex save after he was wrongfooted by Jacob Maddox’s deflected cross.

McAllister almost opened the scoring with a curling long-range effort that cannoned back off the crossbar.

Cartwright had to be alert to deny Maddox following a fortuitous bounce of the ball landed at his feet, but Grimsby’s shot-stopper was out quickly to smother.

The impressive midfielder was not to be denied from the penalty spot in the 37th minutesafter Callum Jones was deemed to have been tripped.

McAllister doubled Forest Green’s lead when he collected Tyrese Omotoye’s pass and produced a lobbed effort over Cartwright and out of the reach of Grimsby’s despairing defenders.

Grimsby halved the deficit when Gavan Holohan’s goalward effort went into into the back of the net following a deep corner, although Wilson may have got the final touch.

Wilson then capitalised on Reece Welch’s poor touch and slid past James Belshaw in the Forest Green net.

Rovers almost won it late on but Omotoye’s header came back out off the upright and Sean Robertson’s stoppage-time effort flew over Cartwright’s crossbar.

Horseman added: “The first half was superb, the manner of the goals that we conceded was sickening.

“It’s been a trend that the cross towards the far post that they end up scoring from. We have got good quality players to come back but they’ve been out for far too long.”

Joint-interim manager Ben Davies said: “We were disappointed going in 2-0 but we gave a reaction in that second half. We had to instill the belief in them and then have that conviction.

“We’ve worked a lot on set-plays; it’s something we’ve been disappointed with.”

Wilson’s first came just seconds after coming on as a second-half substitute, something Davies was pleased to see.

“The statistics of substitutes who win the points is through the roof and we’ve highlighted that.

“When you’re sat in there at 2-0 down, we were thinking ‘is it going to be one of those days?’ But we hammered away and could have had a couple more in the end.”