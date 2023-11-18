Dave Challinor eyeing record for most successive wins as Stockport power on

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dave Challinor eyeing record for most successive wins as Stockport power on

By Press Association
Stockport manager Dave Challinor saw his side claim an 12th successive league win (Tim Markland/PA)
Stockport manager Dave Challinor saw his side claim an 12th successive league win (Tim Markland/PA)

Stockport manager Dave Challinor challenged his side to become record-breakers after claiming their 12th consecutive league victory.

The Hatters’ 2-0 triumph over Colchester was hard-fought but saw them equal the record for most successive wins in the fourth tier set by Luton in 2002.

County narrowly missed out on promotion to League One last season, falling at the last hurdle in a play-off final penalty shoot-out defeat to Carlisle, but they look determined to go up automatically this term after establishing a six-point lead at the top of the table.

And Challinor has his sights set high.

“The important thing is now that we have the opportunity to break a record in a week,” said the Stockport boss, whose team go to Newport next.

“I look further in terms of the record for most consecutive wins ever in the football league. We weren’t at our best today but we found a way which is pleasing.”

Stockport, who saw their 13-match winning streak in all competitions ended in midweek after losing to Bolton in the Bristol Street Motors Trophy, had to wait to make the breakthrough against Colchester with Kyle Wootton putting them ahead on the stroke of half-time.

But they needed just a minute of the second half to double their advantage through substitute Callum Camps and Colchester could find no way back.

Challinor said: “I spoke in the sponsors lounge before the game and there is an expectancy to win easily but that’s never the case. You’ve got to earn the right.

“I was disappointed with our first-half performance, we could be prepared in a couple of ways around what their shape would be and how to deal with it.

“Many people played backwards, didn’t want to receive the ball or play forwards and that’s the disappointing thing for me. On the one occasion we did play forward we scored.

“Teams are going to make it difficult for us because of the position we are in. That’s always been the case. But you have to control what happens on the grass otherwise edginess sets in which it did.

“We try and be consistent with our messaging to the players and the performances we ask of them. But they’re very much accountable themselves and take plenty of ownership in the standards they set.”

Visitors Colchester had come into the came with 10 points from their previous four league matches and can take many positives from their performance, they frustrated the hosts physically but ultimately could not put away their chances.

Manager Matthew Etherington was only placed in permanent charge this week following a successful interim spell with the Essex-based side.

“The manner in which we conceded today is probably the biggest disappointment but we gave Stockport a real game and I was pleased with a lot of aspects of the performance,” Etherington said.

“When their keeper is getting man of the match at the end of the game you obviously know that you have threatened their team and there isn’t many teams that come here and do that.

“That was the pleasing thing. Yes we lost 2-0 but there are positives.

“We hit the woodwork in the first half and Jayden (Fevrier) does brilliant initially so yeah probably does deserve a goal.

“We played a different way to try to combat what they do and it worked well for large periods of the first half.

“It’s disappointing to concede right before half-time. It looked offside but it was tight so the attacker gets the benefit of the doubt.

“It’s a real uphill task after that but credit to the players their desire to keep going. Some of the football we played first and second half was really good.

“I’m liking what I’m seeing the past four league games and in the FA Cup.

“There were some real positives today, bravery on the ball, aggressive in and out of possession.”