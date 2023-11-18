Adam Johnson’s name chanted by fans as tributes paid at memorial match

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Adam Johnson’s name chanted by fans as tributes paid at memorial match

By Press Association
The Nottingham Panthers were joined by Manchester Storm for the Adam Johnson Memorial Game at the Motorpoint Arena (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Nottingham Panthers players returned to the ice on Saturday evening for the Adam Johnson Memorial Game at the Motorpoint Arena, where further tributes were paid to their former team-mate.

American Johnson, 29, died in hospital on October 28 after being hit in the neck by an opposition player’s skate during the Panthers’ away Challenge Cup match against Sheffield Steelers.

A man has been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter and been bailed to a date in the new year as inquiries continue.

The Panthers, who had not played since Johnson’s death, were joined by Manchester Storm for the exhibition game, which was hoped could help bring the team and fans together as they look to move forwards.

Fans have continued to lay tributes outside the Motorpoint Arena for Johnson, who also had a spell with the Pittsburgh Penguins in the NHL and joined the Panthers ahead of the 2023–24 season.

Players were cheered onto the ice for the warm-up, with both teams wearing special game jerseys, which were set to be raffled afterwards.

All profits will be donated to the ‘Love for Hibbing & Hockey Memorial Fund’, which was established to support charitable causes in Johnson’s hometown area of Hibbing, Minnesota in the United States.

Players observe a tribute to Nottingham Panthers’ Adam Johnson
The sell-out crowd chanted Johnson’s name as the players took to the ice before making their way to the centre.

As the lights in the arena faded, Johnson’s picture was displayed on the main scoreboard above the rink, alongside the words ‘forever our 47’ in honour of his shirt number, which will be retired in his memory.

During the pre-game ceremony, there was applause from the crowd while the players tapped their sticks on the ice.

When the action got under way, Michael Korol opened the scoring for Manchester in the first quarter but the Panthers swiftly got back on level terms as Ollie Betteridge slotted in a rebound only 15 seconds later.

A general view of tributes to Nottingham Panthers’ Adam Johnson at the Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham.
An inquest into Johnson’s death was opened and adjourned on November 3.

However, Sheffield’s senior coroner, Tanyka Rawden, has already called on the sport’s governing bodies to take action.

The English Ice Hockey Association has said neck guards will become mandatory from 2024 but the Elite League, in which the Panthers compete, is not under its control.

The Elite Ice Hockey League said it will not make the use of neck guards mandatory, but will “strongly encourage” players and officials to wear them.