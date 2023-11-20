Benjamin Mendy suing Man City in ‘multi-million-pound’ claim over unpaid wages

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Benjamin Mendy suing Man City in ‘multi-million-pound’ claim over unpaid wages

By Press Association
Benjamin Mendy leaves Chester Crown Court having been found not guilty of one count rape and one of attempted rape (Peter Powell/PA)
Former Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy has launched a “multi-million-pound” claim against the club over unpaid wages.

The 29-year-old has cited “unauthorised deductions from wages” after he was charged with rape and sexual assault in 2021.

Mendy was found not guilty of six counts of rape and one count of sexual assault in January, but the same jury could not reach a verdict on another count of rape and one count of attempted rape.

It saw a retrial and, in July, Mendy was found not guilty of one charge of rape and one charge of attempted rape.

In August, the High Court heard Mendy was selling his house in a bid to avoid bankruptcy.

Manchester City v Huddersfield Town – Premier League – Etihad Stadium
Benjamin Mendy joined Manchester City

HM Revenue and Customs is seeking a bankruptcy order against the French left-back over a tax debt of nearly £800,000, a specialist judge was told.

In a statement to the PA news agency, Nick De Marco KC confirmed he is acting on behalf of Mendy, who now plays for French club Lorient.

It read: “Nick De Marco KC (instructed by Laffer Abogados (Madrid) is acting for the former Manchester City player Benjamin Mendy in a multi-million-pound claim for unauthorised deductions from wages.

“Manchester City FC failed to pay Mr Mendy any wages at all from September 2021, following Mr Mendy being charged with various offences all of which he was subsequently acquitted of, until the end of his contract in June 2023. The claim will come before an Employment Tribunal.”

City have declined to comment on the matter but are understood to be bemused by the claim given that the player was unavailable to work throughout the stated period.