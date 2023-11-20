Benjamin Mendy suing Man City in ‘multi-million-pound’ claim over unpaid wages

Former Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy has launched a “multi-million-pound” claim against the club over unpaid wages.

The 29-year-old has cited “unauthorised deductions from wages” after he was charged with rape and sexual assault in 2021.

Mendy was found not guilty of six counts of rape and one count of sexual assault in January, but the same jury could not reach a verdict on another count of rape and one count of attempted rape.

It saw a retrial and, in July, Mendy was found not guilty of one charge of rape and one charge of attempted rape.

In August, the High Court heard Mendy was selling his house in a bid to avoid bankruptcy.

Benjamin Mendy joined Manchester City

HM Revenue and Customs is seeking a bankruptcy order against the French left-back over a tax debt of nearly £800,000, a specialist judge was told.

In a statement to the PA news agency, Nick De Marco KC confirmed he is acting on behalf of Mendy, who now plays for French club Lorient.

It read: “Nick De Marco KC (instructed by Laffer Abogados (Madrid) is acting for the former Manchester City player Benjamin Mendy in a multi-million-pound claim for unauthorised deductions from wages.

“Manchester City FC failed to pay Mr Mendy any wages at all from September 2021, following Mr Mendy being charged with various offences all of which he was subsequently acquitted of, until the end of his contract in June 2023. The claim will come before an Employment Tribunal.”

City have declined to comment on the matter but are understood to be bemused by the claim given that the player was unavailable to work throughout the stated period.