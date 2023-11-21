Arsenal striker Beth Mead back in England squad for first time in over a year

Beth Mead has been recalled to the England squad for the first time in over a year ahead of the Lionesses’ final Nations League fixtures.

It is a welcome return to the international fold for the 28-year-old Arsenal forward, who resumed club action last month after suffering an ACL injury last November.

England face the Netherlands at Wembley on December 1 before taking on Scotland at Hampden Park four days later.

The last #Lionesses squad of 2023! 👊 — Lionesses (@Lionesses) November 21, 2023

Tottenham midfielder Grace Clinton and Manchester City goalkeeper Khiara Keating also retain their places, having received their first senior call-ups in October.

England are currently third in Group A1 of the Nations League and manager Sarina Wiegman knows what is at stake for their final two games of the year.

“We know we’ll need to win our last two games of 2023 and we’ll give everything we have for that outcome,” she said at a press conference.

Sarina Wiegman has called on the Wembley crowd to play their part once again (Rene Nijhuis/PA)

“This group have shown resilience and strength of character time and time again, and I have absolutely no doubts we’ll be ready to go when the whistle blows for both fixtures.

“We always embrace the opportunity to play at Wembley, it’s been home to some of our biggest and happiest occasions. We’ll need the crowd to play their part and continue the incredible backing they’ve shown for the team.

“They’ve always been there when we need them and we’ll need them once again.

“An away fixture against Scotland is also an occasion we’ll all look forward to, but we’ll take it one game at a time.”