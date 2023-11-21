Coby Rowe completes Aldershot turnaround deep into added time at Bromley

Coby Rowe scored 13 minutes into added time as visitors Aldershot fought back from two goals down to beat Bromley 3-2.

Bromley struck twice in the opening four minutes of the National League clash, with Louis Dennis lobbing Jordi van Stappershoef before Michael Cheek quickly added a second.

But the Shots started their comeback in the 58th minute when Jack Barham bundled home from inside the area.

They were level in the 73rd minute as Lorent Tolaj collected the ball with his back to goal before drilling into the bottom corner from outside the area.

Four minutes later Bromley had Byron Webster sent off after he collided into Kwame Thomas in mid air and the man advantage paid off deep into stoppage time when Rowe nodded in to snatch all three points.