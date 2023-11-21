Ebbsfleet’s wait for a win continues as they are held at home by Maidenhead

Ebbsfleet’s winless run in the National League extended to eight games following their 1-1 draw with Maidenhead.

After a quiet first 45 minutes, Ebbsfleet broke the deadlock on the hour mark when Dominic Poleon latched onto a long ball before driving into the area and lashing home.

Maidenhead responded just six minutes later when Reece Smith finished from inside the area to make things all square.

The away side had an opportunity to win the game in the 82nd minute but Sam Barratt’s long-range effort forced a superb diving save from Sam Cousins to keep the score at 1-1.