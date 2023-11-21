Gateshead extend run with win over Solihull By Press Association November 21 2023, 10.23pm Share Gateshead extend run with win over Solihull Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/sport/6266817/gateshead-extend-run-with-win-over-solihull/ Copy Link Gateshead claimed a 2-0 win at Solihull Moors (Andrew Matthews/PA) Gateshead claimed their third straight National League win after fending off play-off rivals Solihull Moors at the ARMCO Arena. Stephen Wearne opened the scoring with a 42nd-minute penalty and Greg Olley added a second just before half-time. Marcus Dinanga missed a chance to make it three in the second half before Solihull reduced the deficit late on through a Josh Kelly penalty. Nevertheless it was not enough for the fourth-placed hosts who saw their advantage over their opponents reduced to just two points.