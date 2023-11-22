Q&A: How will play-off system work for final three places at Euro 2024?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sport

Q&A: How will play-off system work for final three places at Euro 2024?

By Press Association
Wales are one of 12 teams in the Euro 2024 play-offs (David Davies/PA)
Qualification for Euro 2024 ended this week, but there are still three places available for next summer’s tournament.

Twelve teams, including Wales, will enter the play-offs with a chance of earning a late ticket to Germany.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at how the play-off system will work.

Who are in the play-offs?

Georgia, Greece, Kazakhstan, Luxembourg, Israel, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Finland, Ukraine, Iceland, Poland, Wales and Estonia.

How do they work?

Gone are the days when countries need to prevail in one two-legged tie to book their place at a tournament, with a more convoluted process now in place.

The 12 teams have earned another shot at Euro 2024 based on their performance in the Nations League and they have been split into three pathways, though that is still to be fully decided.

Georgia, Greece, Kazakhstan, Luxembourg are definitely in Path C, with Israel, Bosnia and Herzegovina and two of Finland, Ukraine or Iceland in Path B.

Path A consists of Poland, Wales, Estonia and one of Finland, Ukraine or Iceland.

There are two one-legged semi-finals in each pathway, with home advantage determined by Nations League standings. The winners advance to a one-off final, where home advantage will be decided by draw.

What are the fixtures and when will they be played?

Wales will play Finland. Ukraine or Iceland in their Euro 2024 play-off semi-final
The matches will all take place in the next international window. The six semi-finals will be played on March 21, 2024, with the three finals five days later.

In Path C, Georgia will host Luxembourg and Greece take on Kazakhstan.

Path B is more complicated with Israel playing either Ukraine or Iceland, with Bosnia and Herzegovina facing Finland or Ukraine, depending on which pathway Ukraine, Finland and Iceland are drawn in.

Path A has Poland at home to Estonia and Wales hosting either Finland, Ukraine or Iceland.

Which nations have already qualified for the finals?

Albania, Austria, Belgium, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, England, France, Germany, Hungary, Italy, Netherlands, Portugal, Romania, Scotland, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Switzerland and Turkey.