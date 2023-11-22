Celtic fined 29,000 euros for fan incidents during draw against Atletico Madrid

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Celtic fined 29,000 euros for fan incidents during draw against Atletico Madrid

By Press Association
Celtic fans defied their club’s wishes by displaying flags against Atletico Madrid last month (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Celtic fans defied their club's wishes by displaying flags against Atletico Madrid last month (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Celtic have continued to incur the wrath of UEFA after being fined 29,000 euros (£25,224) for incidents involving their supporters at last month’s Champions League draw at home to Atletico Madrid.

Following a night when fans defied the club’s pleas not to bring flags or banners relating to the war in the Middle East, the Hoops were fined 17,500 euros (£15,222) for displaying “a provocative message of an offensive nature”.

Celtic were also fined 8,000 euros (£6,960) for their supporters blocking public passageways and 3,500 euros (£3,044) for the lighting of fireworks.

Celtic v Atletico Madrid
Both clubs were fined in the wake of Celtic v Atletico Madrid (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Atletico were also sanctioned for issues surrounding the 2-2 draw in Glasgow on 25 October.

The Spanish club were fined 3,000 euros (£2,610) for the lighting of fireworks, while they received a warning for the “improper conduct of the team”.

The punishment in the wake of the Atletico showdown represents the third time in three Champions League matches this term that Celtic have been hit with a financial penalty.

The Parkhead club were fined 23,400 euros after fans lit fireworks in the stands ahead of their group opener against Feyenoord in Rotterdam, and then, following their second match at home to Lazio, they had to pay 20,000 euros for offensive banners as well as 3,500 euros for the use of fireworks among their supporters.

Celtic v Lazio
Celtic fans' banners will be vetted before next week's match at Lazio (Andrew Milligan/PA)

The Hoops – who have been at loggerheads with fans’ group the Green Brigade recently, following a string of disputes and flashpoints – have told supporters travelling to Rome for next Tuesday’s Champions League match against Lazio that all flags, banners and drums must be pre-approved by the Italian club.

A message posted on social media by Celtic’s supporter liaison officer John Paul Taylor on Tuesday read: “We have been advised that, flags, banners & drums require to be pre-approved ahead of Tuesday’s match.

“Fans wishing to take any of these items to the stadium should send an image entitled “Lazio Banner Request” to jptaylor@celticfc.co.uk no later than 5pm Thursday please.”