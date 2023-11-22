Everton have extra motivation following points deduction – director of football

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Everton have extra motivation following points deduction – director of football

By Press Association
Kevin Thelwell says Everton are “united” after their 10-point penalty (Simon Cooper/PA)
Kevin Thelwell says Everton are “united” after their 10-point penalty (Simon Cooper/PA)

Everton director of football Kevin Thelwell admitted his club had extra motivation following their “wholly disproportionate” points deduction.

The Toffees were docked 10 points last week for breaching Premier League financial rules over a three-year period, plummeting them from 14th in the table into the relegation zone.

They looked to be set for a comfortable season after a good run of form culminated in a 3-2 win at Crystal Palace before the international break.

Thelwell said on the club’s official website: “The three points from that victory may no longer be accounted for in the table – nor seven other hard-earned points amassed during this season.

“But what does remain in place is the unity, focus and determination that helped earn those points on the field of play – now supplemented by the additional fuel of what we believe is a wholly-disproportionate ruling.

“We are rallying in the face of a sporting sanction in the only way we can and that is our focus and hard work in supporting the team in delivering to their fullest on the pitch.

“Everton is a special football club. It is a special football club because of its people – our players, staff and fans.”

Everton have already indicated their intention to appeal against the commission’s sanction, with the appeal expected to be heard during the course of the current season.

Thelwell said the club would remain “united” in their fight against the punishment.

“We go into this weekend having secured six wins from our last nine outings in all competitions,” he added. “The team has displayed a level of effort, camaraderie and bravery that is synonymous with this club in earning those victories.

“That spirit remains strong – unwavering. (Manager) Sean (Dyche) and the players are fully focused on the work that lies ahead and everybody at Finch Farm is united.

“We know that every Evertonian is behind us. That is never taken for granted, but always hugely appreciated and valued.

“We feel the strength of support and we will continue to use that backing to drive us on.”