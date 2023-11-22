Barnsley expelled from FA Cup after fielding ineligible player in Horsham replay

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Barnsley expelled from FA Cup after fielding ineligible player in Horsham replay

By Press Association
Barnsley have been kicked out of the FA Cup for fielding an ineligible player against Horsham (Adam Davy/PA)
Barnsley have been expelled from the FA Cup for fielding an ineligible player in their first-round replay against Horsham.

Seventh-tier Horsham will now progress to round two, where they will visit League Two strugglers Sutton.

The Tykes were 3-0 winners in last Tuesday’s replay, after the first game had finished 3-3 at Oakwell, but have since acknowledged a “regrettable”, “unintentional” error that has seen them kicked out of this season’s competition by the Football Association.

A club statement read: “Today the FA has advised us that we will no longer be able to participate in the FA Cup this season.

“An administrative error was brought to our attention regarding the eligibility of a player who played in last Tuesday’s game with Horsham FC.

“The club has fully co-operated with the investigation and has accepted the FA’s decision. We have been in contact with Horsham FC and would like to thank the club and chairman for their understanding and co-operation throughout this process.

“We would like to apologise to our fans, players and staff for this regrettable error.

“This mistake – although unintentional – falls way below the high standards we set at this club and is simply not what you deserve.

“We have already conducted a full internal investigation and have subsequently put safeguards in place to ensure this will never happen again.”

The FA said Barnsley fielded a player in the replay who was not eligible for the first match, which is against the rules.

Forward Aiden Marsh was on loan at National League York when the first game took place on November 3, before being recalled by parent club Barnsley on November 6 and playing 71 minutes of the replay on November 14.

“A Professional Game Board sub-committee has removed Barnsley from the 2023-24 Emirates FA Cup for fielding an ineligible player during their first-round proper replay against Horsham on Tuesday 14 November 2023,” an FA statement read.

“The FA alleged that the player was ineligible for this replay, as he was not correctly registered and eligible for the original first-round-proper match on Friday 3 November 2023, which constitutes a breach of FA Cup rule 103.

“Barnsley admitted this charge and acknowledged that the breach had occurred. The sub-committee’s members ordered that Barnsley be removed from the competition, and that Horsham be awarded the tie and progression to the second round proper.

“Subject to any appeal by Barnsley, Horsham will now play away to Sutton United in the Second Round Proper on Saturday 2 December 2023.”