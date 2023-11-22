Katie Taylor out to ‘rectify things’ in rematch with Chantelle Cameron

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Katie Taylor out to ‘rectify things’ in rematch with Chantelle Cameron

By Press Association
Katie Taylor will go head-to-head with Chantelle Cameron in their rematch on Saturday (Niall Carson/PA)
Katie Taylor is looking forward to “rectifying things” ahead of her highly-anticipated rematch with Chantelle Cameron in Dublin on Saturday night.

The Bray fighter was handed her first-ever professional defeat back in May by a majority decision as Cameron successfully defended her undisputed light-welterweight belts.

The build-up to Saturday’s showdown at the 3Arena saw both fighters take part in a public workout at the Liffey Valley Shopping Centre on Wednesday, where Taylor admitted preparations have felt “very different” ahead of a “must-win fight”.

Katie Taylor
Taylor suffered her first professional defeat against Cameron (Niall Carson/PA)

She told Matchroom: “I didn’t get things going my way the last time and this is a must-win fight for me, it’s all business this week for me. It’s certainly very different this week than it was the last time, so I’m just excited to step in there.

“I just didn’t feel myself (during the first fight with Cameron), I think everybody who’s watched the fight knew I wasn’t myself on the night. It’s just a bit of a flat performance really, just one of those nights.

“No other fight made sense for me, after that last fight straight away we said we wanted a rematch and thank God I had this opportunity for a rematch now, not every fighter has this opportunity.

“I’m so grateful and have a chance to rectify things on Saturday night, I can’t wait.

Taylor Cameron
Cameron beat Taylor by majority decision in May (Damien Eagers/PA)

“I think when I’m at my best nobody can beat me, that’s it.”

May’s defeat ended Taylor’s perfect record of 22 consecutive victories in the ring as Cameron went the distance across 10 rounds to retain her WBC, WBA, IBF and WBO light-welterweight titles.

The Northampton fighter had expressed a desire to move down to 135lbs and challenge Taylor’s status as undisputed world lightweight champion, but the rematch will stay at 140lbs.

Victory against Taylor moved Cameron to a 18-0 record and she believes she is in a “good place” ahead of Saturday’s bout.

“I’m feeling full of confidence, obviously been there done that in May and now I’m coming back here having had a taste of what it’s all about,” Cameron said.

“I know I’ve put all the work in, done everything that’s been asked of me and I feel I’m stronger than I’ve ever been. I’m in a good place and no matter what happens Saturday night I know I’ve got no excuses, I’m the best version I can be.

“All that changes is Katie’s going to come in desperate to get that revenge and I’m coming in knowing that I can beat her and I beat her not on my best night either.

“I’m coming in there full of confidence knowing it’s going to be a more convincing win for me. The blueprint is there but I’m going to make sure it’s better this time, I didn’t box at my best.”