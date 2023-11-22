Stephen Kenny believes he leaves behind a ‘great job’ for Ireland successor

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Stephen Kenny believes he leaves behind a ‘great job’ for Ireland successor

By Press Association
Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kelly will not have his contract renewed (Donall Farmer/PA)
Stephen Kenny is confident he leaves behind a “great job” for someone else after his contract as Republic of Ireland manager was not renewed.

Kenny’s side finished fourth in their Euro 2024 qualifying group, winning just two of eight matches, and after Tuesday’s 1-1 friendly draw with New Zealand the Football Association of Ireland made the swift announcement it would not be extending his stay.

The 52-year-old’s three-and-a-half-year reign brought huge change, but crucially not enough wins, and while opinions will differ on his legacy he firmly believes the squad he has reshaped – Kenny has handed competitive debuts to 26 players during his time in charge – will serve his successor well.

Kenny’s final game in charge came in a 1-1 friendly draw against New Zealand (Niall Carson/PA)

“Listen, I think it’s a very exciting squad. I think it’s a great job now, it’s an absolutely great job now with the talent, but talent with experience – and they’ll get better between now and the Nations League,” he said, speaking before the news was announced.

“It’s not until next September now, but they’ll have much more club experience under their belt as well and I think if you picked your best squad there with everyone fit, there’s a lot of talent in it and I think it’s a very good job now, that’s the way I feel.”

Kenny has had little choice but to blood a new generation of attacking players, in particular with David McGoldrick’s retirement in November 2020, prompting him to turn to Adam Idah, Michael Obafemi and Chiedozie Ogbene and later the blossoming talent of Evan Ferguson and Celtic winger Mikey Johnston.

However, while there have been creditable performances and near misses – Portugal needed a last-gasp double to deny Ireland a famous World Cup qualifier victory in Faro in September 2021 – a return of just six wins in 29 competitive matches represents a damning statistic.

Those who questioned Kenny’s appointment in the first place cite that as vindication for their reservations, while even those who have supported him have eventually had to concede that, whatever good he has done, it has not been rewarded with the wins, draws and points he needed to keep his job.

Asked if he would have done anything differently, he said: “Listen, I have no regrets, but did I get everything right? No, I didn’t, of course I didn’t.

“What I had to do in the first period, I don’t think anyone would have been able to deal with it, it was so difficult. But that’s the way it is.

“Listen, it’s been a massive, massive privilege and I’ve understood that every day.

“Yes, there’s been a lot of criticism, but listen, now’s not the time. It’s a small community, the Irish football community and it can be quite political and that’s the disappointing aspect.”

The FAI said “now is the right time for change” ahead of friendly matches taking place in March and June 2024 and the recruitment process for a new head coach begins immediately.

“Over the period of his tenure, Stephen and his staff have worked tirelessly to create the right environment to support the development of our senior men’s team, and we are hugely grateful for that considerable contribution,” said FAI chief executive Jonathan Hill.

“Stephen has also overseen an important period of transition for our senior men’s national team and has given debuts to a significant number of new and younger players and this will serve as a solid platform for whoever now takes this group of players forward.”