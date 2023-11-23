Football rumours: Fulham at front of queue to sign Brazil midfielder Andre

What the papers say

The Evening Standard reports Fulham are ahead of Liverpool and Manchester United in the battle to sign Fluminense’s 22-year-old Brazil midfielder Andre.

The same newspaper says Fulham have also showed interest in 24-year-old Denmark striker Jonas Wind, who has scored eight goals in 11 matches so far for Bundesliga side Wolfsburg.

The Daily Star reports there could be a cleanout at Manchester United next year with the possibility of 15 players leaving the Premier League club. The first player out the door is rumoured to be 23-year-old Jadon Sancho.

Could Manchester United’s Jadon Sancho be on the way out of Old Trafford? (Nick Potts/PA)

Social media round-up

🔴⚫ Man Utd are in 'advanced talks' to tie down exciting attacking talent Ethan Wheatley to his first pro contract as other clubs start to circle for the 17-year-old… 👀https://t.co/2qf50kQfHD — TEAMtalk (@TEAMtalk) November 22, 2023

EXCLUSIVE: Newcastle urged to raid Man City and Arsenal in January with Nick Pope questioned Read more here 👇https://t.co/DVxhYr0fTX — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) November 23, 2023

Players to watch

Everton’s Dominic Calvert-Lewin is reportedly being monitored by Newcastle (Peter Byrne/PA)

Dominic Calvert-Lewin: Newcastle are reportedly monitoring the 26-year-old Everton striker, TeamTalk reports. The England forward has scored three goals in nine games for the Toffees in the Premier League this season.

Santiago Gimenez: Football Transfers reports Chelsea are interested in the 22-year-old Feyenoord striker, who has scored 13 goals in 12 games so far for the Dutch club this season.