Home Sport

‘Underdog’ Katie Taylor shutting out noise to focus on Chantelle Cameron rematch

By Press Association
Katie Taylor will fight Chantelle Cameron in Dublin (Brian Lawless/PA)
Katie Taylor will fight Chantelle Cameron in Dublin (Brian Lawless/PA)

Katie Taylor is ready to shut out the noise and deep dig to gain revenge over Chantelle Cameron in Dublin on Saturday night.

Taylor suffered the first defeat of her professional career in her Irish homecoming at the 3Arena in May, but gets another shot at the unbeaten English boxer this weekend at the same venue.

While Cameron scored an against-all-odds majority decision victory to retain her WBC, WBA, IBF and WBO light-welterweight belts six months ago, this time around the Northampton fighter has been installed as the favourite.

But Taylor told a press conference on Thursday: “I am very, very grateful for this opportunity again. I have a second chance here and I just can’t wait to fight.

“Whether I am seen as the underdog or favourite, whether I walk to the ring first or second, all that stuff is irrelevant. I am just excited and hungry for the rematch.

“I don’t really take too much notice of what people are saying to be honest. I am very much single-minded and the only people I really listen to are my team, my family and the people that I trust.

“I understand this is a huge fight, I understand this is a must-win fight for me and I can’t wait to step in there now at this stage.

“I know I will perform to the best of my ability on Saturday and it will be a completely different fight to last time. I am just excited to showcase that.”

Taylor was pulled in every direction during the build-up to the May 20 bout, which marked a historic return to Ireland for the 2012 Olympic champion.

The Bray-born boxer has tried to keep her profile more low-key on this occasion and maintained a steely focus when sitting alongside her rival.

“There is nothing else to say really. I am just ready to fight,” Taylor insisted.

“I hate all the talk, I hate all these press conferences. There is nothing to say. I am just ready to fight at this stage. I am excited and very grateful to have this opportunity.

“I am ready for whatever comes my way. I am ready to dig deep when I have to. That is why I put my body through the trenches week in, week out throughout training camps to be ready for these situations.”

Cameron, sporting gold earrings, also remained respectful behind enemy lines, but warned Taylor would face an even better version of herself this weekend.

She added: “I am not complacent whatsoever. That is why I have put the work in, trained harder than ever and it is the best camp I’ve had because I knew I would be up against a Katie seeking revenge.

“I couldn’t take anything into my stride and think it would be a walk in the park, so I am the fittest I have ever been.”

The 32-year-old, who lost to her Irish foe in the amateur ranks, had originally wanted this rematch to be at 135lbs to enable her the chance to take Taylor’s lightweight titles but was happy to go again at 140lbs and has enjoyed the scrutiny this time.

“I do feel really comfortable,” she admitted. “I am just embracing the week, enjoying it for once. Usually I hate all this, but I am taking it all in my stride.”