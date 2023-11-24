Nathan Heaney eyeing middleweight world title fight against Janibek Alimkhanuly

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Nathan Heaney eyeing middleweight world title fight against Janibek Alimkhanuly

By Press Association
Nathan Heaney wants to fight at bet365 Stadium (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Nathan Heaney has eyed a middleweight world title fight against Janibek Alimkhanuly after his majority decision victory over Denzel Bentley in Manchester.

The 18-0-0 Heaney became British middleweight champion on Saturday after an expert performance against London’s Bentley.

The Stoke supporter believes last week’s victory makes a future fight at bet365 Stadium more of a reality and set his sights on Alimkhanuly’s WBO and IBF belts.


“Frank (Warren) said the winner (Bentley or Heaney) fights for a world title and I think there’s no reason why I can’t fight Janibek (Alimkhanuly) and do my best,” Heaney told the PA news agency.

“Bentley did a very good job against Alimkhanuly himself (unanimous points defeat).

“Styles make fights and that could be a very exciting thing to happen.

“I want any of the world titles. Janibek has two world titles and so he’d be the best one to fight because you can get two birds with one stone there providing I can beat him.

“It lays the foundation to fulfil my dream which is to fight at Stoke City’s football ground.”

Bentley struggled to deal with the elusive Heaney, who showed signs of brilliance.



The undefeated Stoke fighter claimed he “played” with Bentley for 12 rounds and said the victory was emotional.

“Watching the fight back at times I was playing with one of the most dangerous middleweights in the division,” he added.

“He laid out his last title defence in 45 seconds but I’m in there with my hands on my thighs and I’m doing a little shoulder shimmy.

“Steve (Woodvine) told me exactly how to beat Denzel Bentley.

“In the first round I was moving my feet and I thought ‘he can’t close me down’. The plan Steve had set out for me was absolutely perfect.

“It must have been disheartening for him (Bentley) to be told before he’s going to knock me out and then not be able to land a shot on me.

“It was full of emotion. Some fighters online after I boxed behind closed doors said I’ll never get beyond area level.”

Heaney insisted the win was no surprise to him and that it was the best performance of his career.

He said: “It definitely didn’t surprise me (winning) but it did everyone else. It made the win even better because no-one expected it from me.

“Everything was flowing because I was enjoying it so much.

“It’s probably my best performance in terms of how I applied myself and the level of opposition.

“But there’s still lots of areas I could have improved on.

“When they announced me as the new British middleweight champion it gave me validation that I am a good fighter.”