Home Sport

Hakeem Odoffin helps Rotherham hold high-flying Leeds to Championship draw

By Press Association
Rotherham and Leeds shared the points from a 1-1 draw (Simon Marper/PA)
Rotherham and Leeds shared the points from a 1-1 draw (Simon Marper/PA)

Managerless Rotherham put in a spirited display as they held Sky Bet Championship high-flyers Leeds to a 1-1 draw.

The Millers were under the guidance of interim boss Wayne Carlisle following the dismissal of Matt Taylor and battled hard to earn a point against their third-placed visitors.

The game began according to form, with Leeds going ahead in the sixth minute following a sweeping move.

Crysencio Summerville was slipped in down the left by Georginio Rutter and he had the time to perfectly pick out the bottom corner.

The visitors threatened again with another lightning move but Dan James fired way off target after getting clear.

Rotherham had a half chance when the ball dropped kindly to Sam Nombe but the striker miscued his effort and sent it over the top.

Viktor Johansson had to be alert to deny Summerville a second after he was slipped in on goal by Joel Piroe and then Rutter fired off target from the edge of the box.

Again Leeds launched an attack on the break after Summerville saw off Seb Revan’s challenge. He slipped in Glen Kamara but the midfielder lashed into the side netting.

Rotherham levelled in stoppage time at the end of the first half, with Hakeem Odoffin taking advantage of Leeds’ defensive hesitancy and smashing low beyond Illan Meslier.

Liam Cooper was incredibly alert to stop Rotherham going in front early in the second half as he got back in the nick of time to stop Nombe’s goalbound shot from going in.

Leeds opted to change things for the final 20 minutes after offering little goal threat in the second period.

Patrick Bamford and Ian Poveda came off the bench as United boss Daniel Farke hunted a winning goal.

It took some last-ditch defending from the Millers to deny a Leeds opening through Summerville’s jinking run in the box after Bamford failed to get on the end of Piroe’s pass.

Wilfried Gnonto was then found by a superb ball from James but his effort was just off target.

Rotherham were still causing their share of problems at the other end and Meslier was forced into a save when Fred Onyedinma burst clear down the right.

Leeds ramped up the pressure late on and Pascal Struijk was inches away from nodding Leeds back ahead from James’ cross.

The away fans thought they had nicked the points late on when Jaidon Anthony tapped in but the flag had been raised.