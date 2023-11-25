Carlisle come from behind to draw with Charlton in front of new owners By Press Association November 25 2023, 5.02pm Share Carlisle come from behind to draw with Charlton in front of new owners Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/sport/6270918/carlisle-come-from-behind-to-draw-with-charlton-in-front-of-new-owners/ Copy Link Carlisle drew with Charlton (Mike Egerton/PA) Carlisle’s new owners watched on as their team drew 1-1 at home against Charlton. Castle Sports Group representatives were able to celebrate as Sam Lavelle hauled the hosts level eight minutes after Corey Blackett-Taylor fired the Addicks ahead. Jordan Gibson went close for Carlisle early on when his shot was smartly saved by Ashley Maynard-Brewer. The Addicks replied with Scott Fraser forcing home keeper Tomas Holy into an equally impressive stop, before the hosts’ Owen Moxon then fired over after he had met a tidy pass from Gibson. Carlisle were saved by the woodwork in the 38th minute. Lloyd Jones played in Blackett-Taylor, but his powerful drive thumped the crossbar. The Addicks dominated the opening stages of the second period, and they got their reward after 54 minutes when Blackett-Taylor poked home as he darted in to convert Tennai Watson’s low cross. Blackett-Taylor was denied a second thanks to Holy’s superb save and Carlisle levelled just past the hour-mark when Lavelle drilled home clinically following Jack Armer’s lay-off.