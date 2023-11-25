Tranmere revival continues with win over Gillingham

Tranmere moved two points clear of the League Two drop zone with a 3-1 victory over Gillingham at Prenton Park.

A double from Rob Apter and a Connor Jennings strike were the difference as Rovers extended their unbeaten league record to three games.

The home side had the best opportunities to open the scoring as Kristian Dennis dragged his shot wide from 10 yards out while Apter’s curling effort from 20 yards went just past the post.

And the deadlock was broken in the 43rd minute when Apter pounced on a mix-up in the Gillingham defence to fire the ball past Jake Turner.

Rovers doubled their lead eight minutes after the break when Jennings headed home Brad Walker’s cross to notch his fourth goal of the season.

The points were all-but secured with half an hour remaining when Apter weaved through a static Gillingham defence to slot home his second of the game.

Timothee Dieng and Tom Nichols came close to reducing the deficit for the visitors before Connor Mahoney grabbed a consolation in added time with a well-struck free kick.