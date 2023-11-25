Jake Young at double as Swindon inflict first loss on Mansfield

Jake Young’s dramatic brace ended Mansfield’s unbeaten season as they lost 2-1 against Swindon.

Swindon carved out the first big chance as Dan Kemp clipped a cross to Remeao Hutton on the edge of the area. He looked to volley the ball first time but Christy Pym got across his line to make the save.

Town then took the lead after 37 minutes when Kemp clipped a free-kick into the path of Young, whose volley span away from Pym and into the back of the net.

The Stags almost levelled up before the break as Rhys Oates broke into space down the left and picked out Aaron Lewis, but his first-time effort was well saved by Murphy Mahoney.

Mansfield were then level four minutes after the break as half-time substitute Lucas Akins raced in behind Swindon and finished low into the corner.

Deep into stoppage time, Young won it for Swindon as he tapped home from close range after Charlie Austin’s header had come back off the crossbar.