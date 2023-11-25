Strugglers Walsall and Forest Green play out goalless draw

Forest Green remained in the League Two relegation zone after a 0-0 draw at Walsall.

A second successive draw left Rovers two points adrift of safety, while the hosts are only six points better off after their winless league run stretched to five games.

Forest Green looked dangerous early on as ex-Walsall striker Troy Deeney headed wide, Tyrese Omotoye was twice foiled by last-ditch defending and Owen Evans saved Harvey Bunker’s fierce 30-yarder.

Kyle McAllister went closest for the visitors with an improvised flick from Fankaty Dabo’s low cross that drifted just wide.

But the Saddlers also created decent chances via two Ronan Maher crosses but Freddie Draper headed wide and Tom Knowles steered just over from 15 yards.

Visiting goalkeeper James Belshaw made a superb point-blank save from a Draper header before Walsall had loud penalty appeals waved away for handball from Ryan Stirk’s blocked volley.

The second half was much quieter although Walsall fashioned the better chances.

Donervon Daniels glanced a near-post corner over and the Saddlers twice almost claimed the points in stoppage time.

But Danny Johnson’s 20-yarder was well saved by Belshaw and Isaac Hutchinson’s curler floated inches wide.