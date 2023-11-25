Strugglers Walsall and Forest Green play out goalless draw

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Strugglers Walsall and Forest Green play out goalless draw

By Press Association
A general view of the Poundland Bescot Stadium, Walsall. Picture date: Saturday July 15, 2023.
Forest Green remained in the League Two relegation zone after a 0-0 draw at Walsall.

A second successive draw left Rovers two points adrift of safety, while the hosts are only six points better off after their winless league run stretched to five games.

Forest Green looked dangerous early on as ex-Walsall striker Troy Deeney headed wide, Tyrese Omotoye was twice foiled by last-ditch defending and Owen Evans saved Harvey Bunker’s fierce 30-yarder.

Kyle McAllister went closest for the visitors with an improvised flick from Fankaty Dabo’s low cross that drifted just wide.

But the Saddlers also created decent chances via two Ronan Maher crosses but Freddie Draper headed wide and Tom Knowles steered just over from 15 yards.

Visiting goalkeeper James Belshaw made a superb point-blank save from a Draper header before Walsall had loud penalty appeals waved away for handball from Ryan Stirk’s blocked volley.

The second half was much quieter although Walsall fashioned the better chances.

Donervon Daniels glanced a near-post corner over and the Saddlers twice almost claimed the points in stoppage time.

But Danny Johnson’s 20-yarder was well saved by Belshaw and Isaac Hutchinson’s curler floated inches wide.