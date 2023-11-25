Cardiff bag stoppage-time double to leave Preston shell-shocked

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Cardiff bag stoppage-time double to leave Preston shell-shocked

By Press Association
Ike Ugbo scored the winner in the ninth ninute of stoppage time (David Davies/PA Images)
Karlan Grant and Ike Ugbo both scored in stoppage time as Cardiff snatched a dramatic 2-1 victory at 10-man Preston.

Grant bundled the ball over the line in the 96th-minute to equalise, before Ugbo’s excellent glancing header three minutes later sparked pandemonium in the away end.

Milutin Osmajić’s 48th-minute goal put Preston ahead but the hosts were on the backfoot for much of the second half owing to Robbie Brady’s red card.

The midfielder was shown a second yellow just four minutes after Osmajić’s goal but Preston did brilliantly to keep Cardiff at bay, only to see their hard work undone in the final minutes.

The result moved Cardiff up to sixth in the table, just a place and a point behind Preston.

The visitors carved out the better chances in a scrappy opening 45 minutes, with Preston goalkeeper Freddie Woodman called into action to deny Bluebirds duo Manolis Siopis and Perry Ng.

Woodman continued to be the key player once again for Preston before the break, as the hosts’ No 1 produced a diving stop to keep out an angled strike from former Lilywhites star Callum Robinson.

However, despite struggling to make any inroads in the opening period, the contest turned on its head after a bizarre moment on 48 minutes, as Osmajic prodded home the breakthrough.

Mark McGuinness’ loose touch presented the Montenegro international with a chance to race in behind the visitors’ defence and he kept his cool to steer the ball past Runar Runarsson.

Despite looking well placed to seize the initiative from Osmajic’s strike, Preston’s positivity was quickly checked just four minutes later, as veteran winger Brady was shown a second yellow card after clipping Yakou Meite in midfield.

Brady’s sending-off completely changed the tempo of the game for Preston in the final half hour as manager Ryan Lowe rotated his side to try to dig in for the win.

With a player advantage in the closing stages, Woodman again came to the fore for Preston, to deny Meite from distance.

As Cardiff continued to probe, Grant conjured up a brilliant opening, with his rasping drive getting the better of Woodman, before clipping the outside of the post.

Cardiff boss Erol Bulut threw on a flurry of attacking substitutes in the final 20 minutes to try to force an equaliser, and the changes eventually wrested the contest away from Preston.

Pinball inside the Preston box, deep into nine minutes of added time, allowed Grant the chance to level with a scuffed effort, before Ugbo got away from his marker at a corner to win the match in the 99th minute.