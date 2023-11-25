Northampton hold off Cambridge to secure back-to-back wins

Northampton secured back-to-back League One wins by edging a tight game 2-1 against Cambridge.

Kieron Bowie gave the Cobblers the lead after a goalless first half before Sam Hoskins scored his 10th of the season just five minutes later, with Gassan Ahadme’s late goal nothing more than a consolation.

Northampton started in the ascendancy and had the better of the early chances with Marc Leonard’s shot beaten away by Jack Stevens before an unmarked Bowie headed wide, but the first half lacked goalmouth action.

The breakthrough arrived four minutes into the second half when a mix-up in the Cambridge defence allowed Bowie to nip between defender and goalkeeper and roll into an unguarded net.

And five minutes later the home side doubled their lead as a wonderful move ended with Hoskins converting Patrick Brough’s low cross via the woodwork.

Cambridge halved the deficit with 13 minutes to play when Thompson spilled a long-range shot and Ahadme tapped in.

But they then lost a man when Paul Digby saw red for two yellow cards in a matter of seconds and that put an end to their hopes of getting anything from the game.