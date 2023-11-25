Late drama as Aldershot beat Halifax

Aldershot beat Halifax 1-0 as Lorent Tolaj scored a winner eight minutes into added time.

Tolaj had gone close in normal time, taking aim 11 minutes in as Shots looked to build on their win over Bromley and maintain their pursuit of the leaders.

At the other end, Millenic Alli hit the bar for Halifax as both sides looked to win it.

Tolaj eventually did so at the death, tapping in a cross squared in by Haji Mnoga with virtually the last kick of the game.