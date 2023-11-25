Late drama as Aldershot beat Halifax By Press Association November 25 2023, 5.33pm Share Late drama as Aldershot beat Halifax Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/sport/6270964/late-drama-as-aldershot-beat-halifax/ Copy Link Aldershot won it at the death (Simon Galloway/PA) Aldershot beat Halifax 1-0 as Lorent Tolaj scored a winner eight minutes into added time. Tolaj had gone close in normal time, taking aim 11 minutes in as Shots looked to build on their win over Bromley and maintain their pursuit of the leaders. At the other end, Millenic Alli hit the bar for Halifax as both sides looked to win it. Tolaj eventually did so at the death, tapping in a cross squared in by Haji Mnoga with virtually the last kick of the game.