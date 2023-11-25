Rob Street and Will Goodwin on target as Cheltenham see off high-flying Oxford

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Rob Street and Will Goodwin on target as Cheltenham see off high-flying Oxford

By Press Association
Will Goodwin netted Cheltenham’s second goal (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Goals from Rob Street and Will Goodwin ensured Cheltenham’s improvement under Darrell Clarke continued with a shock 2-0 League One home win over promotion-chasing Oxford.

Both teams had a player sent off, with Street shown a straight red during first-half stoppage time and Ruben Rodrigues dismissed for a second caution after 68 minutes for the visitors.

Second-bottom Cheltenham started strongly, with Street seeing a shot blocked in the opening seconds and Aidan Keena denied by James Beadle’s flying save.

Oxford then threatened, with Goodwin and Curtis Davies kicking efforts away inside the box.

But Cheltenham broke through in the 34th minute when Liam Sercombe’s corner was cleared to Street, who smashed a sweetly-struck effort through a crowd of bodies from 20 yards.

Street then saw red for catching Stephan Negru with an elbow and – with the final touch of the half – Sercombe missed a golden chance to double their lead with the goal gaping.

Rodrigues spurned a similar chance for Oxford seven minutes after the break and Luke Southwood saved well to deny Ciaron Brown before Rodrigues was given his marching orders after a foul on Ben Williams.

Cheltenham made sure of the points when George Lloyd set up Goodwin for his third of the season, spoiling Des Buckingham’s first game in charge of the U’s, who dropped down a place to third as a result.