Rochdale hold on for third straight win and increase Dagenham’s home woes

Rochdale held off a Dagenham rally to hold on for a 2-1 Vanarama National League success and move to within two points of the play-off places.

Cian Hayes opened the scoring for Rochdale after half an hour, smashing in off the underside of the bar.

Ian Henderson lifted the ball over the goalkeeper to double the away side’s advantage in the 53rd minute.

The Daggers were back in it with nine minutes remaining when Frank Vincent squeezed his shot past Louie Moulden but Dale held on for a third successive victory, inflicting a seventh home loss of the season on the hosts.