Ebbsfleet emphatically end winless run with thumping victory at Oldham

Struggling Ebbsfleet ended a run of eight Vanarama National League games without a win in emphatic fashion as they thumped Oldham 4-1 at Boundary Park.

The in-form hosts went into the game on the back of two straight wins but were stunned after just nine minutes when Greg Cundle grabbed the opener.

Ebbsfleet keeper Mark Cousins produced a fine double save to deny James Norwood but could do nothing about the latter’s equaliser from the penalty spot in the 69th minute.

But the visitors came on strong in the dying stages with Dominic Poleon firing them back in front on 80 minutes before Nathan Odokonyero and Dominic Samuel added some gloss to the scoreline.