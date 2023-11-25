Callum Howe goal helps 10-man York fight back to earn point away at Maidenhead

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Callum Howe goal helps 10-man York fight back to earn point away at Maidenhead

By Press Association
Callum Howe’s goal earned York a point at Maidenhead (Mike Egerton/PA)
Callum Howe’s goal earned York a point at Maidenhead (Mike Egerton/PA)

Callum Howe’s late goal helped 10-man York fight back to earn a 1-1 draw away to Maidenhead in the Vanarama National League.

Alex Woodyard was shown his marching orders in the 19th minute of the contest at York Road, but Howe struck with four minutes left to cancel out Ashley Nathaniel-George’s second-half opener for Maidenhead.

Only one point separated the teams ahead of kick-off, but York’s hopes of a positive result were damaged when Woodyard caught Zico Asare with a poor challenge and received a red card.

After a goalless first half, Maidenhead won a penalty when Shawn McCoulsky was fouled inside the area and yet George Sykes-Kenworthy proved the hero for York with a fine save from Nathaniel-George’s spot-kick.

Nathaniel-George looked to have the last laugh when he lashed home two minutes later with 71 on the clock, but Howe pounced on a loose ball to score from close range and earn the 10 men a hard-fought point on the road.