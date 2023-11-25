Crawley end Harrogate’s impressive winning away run

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Crawley end Harrogate’s impressive winning away run

By Press Association
Scott Lindsey’s side ended Harrogate’s three-match winning run on the road (Steven Paston/PA Images)
Scott Lindsey’s side ended Harrogate’s three-match winning run on the road (Steven Paston/PA Images)

Harrogate’s run of four successive away league wins came to an end at the Broadfield Stadium where a second half header from Klaidi Lolos gave Crawley a hard-fought 2-1 victory.

Jack Muldoon got the final touch in first half stoppage time to pull Harrogate level after skipper Ben Gladwin had fired the Reds ahead.

Scott Lindsey went into the clash praising his young Crawley team for doing
“ fantastically well” so far, but appealed to fans to realise they are “learning on the job.”

Crawley keeper Luca Ashby-Hammond, making only his third league appearance, blocked a goal-bound shot from Muldoon before the hosts broke the deadlock mid-way through the first half.

Gladwin was on target from 30 yards, his fierce drive finding the bottom corner to the right of keeper Jonathan Mitchell.

Harrogate had a let off just two minutes later when a header by top-scorer Orsi came back off the post.

The visitors levelled in the sixth minute of added on time at the end of the first period when, from a corner by Matty Foulds, defender Anthony O’Connor rose unchallenged at the back post and his header was steered into the net by Muldoon.

Kayne Ramsay blazed a good chance over for Harrogate shortly after the break and Crawley later had penalty appeals waved away after Ramsay challenged Nick Tsaroulla as he darted into the area.

Harrogate keeper Mitchell parried a shot from Tsaroulla before Lolos struck to give the Reds victory on 72 minutes with his fourth goal of the season, heading in after Mitchell fail to claim a Liam Kelly corner.

Crawley almost increased their lead in the last minute when Orsi’s header was tipped over by Mitchell.