Basement boys Kidderminster battle back to force draw at Oxford City

Bottom club Kidderminster battled back from behind to earn a 2-2 draw at Oxford City in the Vanarama National League.

The visitors, who went into the game without a win in their last six, fell behind when Andre Burley grabbed Oxford’s opener with 16 minutes gone.

Olly Henderson latched onto a through ball from Canice Carroll to make it 2-0 in the 37th minute but Ashley Hemmings reduced the deficit from the penalty spot before half-time.

Kidderminster drew level when Amari Morgan-Smith rattled a shot off the underside of the bar early in the second period, while Oxford pair Josh Parker and Sanderson missed late chances to win it for the hosts.