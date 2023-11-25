We needed that – Michael Flynn relishes overdue win for Swindon

Michael Flynn said everyone at Swindon needed the lift provided by their 2-1 win over Mansfield.

Jake Young’s dramatic brace at the County Ground ended Mansfield’s unbeaten start to the season.

Swindon had previously gone six games without a win in the league and eight in all competitions, including a 7-4 FA Cup shock against non-league Aldershot.

Boss Flynn said: “Today was good for everyone, I think that I needed it, the staff needed it, the players needed it, and most importantly the fans needed it.

“It is a bit corny but that one was for them, because they have stuck with us through the last month.

“We should have won a lot more games in that month, today was a far more solid performance throughout the duration of the game and the players deserve the credit for that.

“The players have been working hard, they are as fed up as I am and the supporters are, they have got pride in playing for Swindon Town.

“Talk is cheap and I can tell you until I am blue in the face, but they have gone and proved today that they care.”

Swindon carved out the first big chance as Dan Kemp clipped a cross to Remeao Hutton on the edge of the area. He looked to volley home first time but Christy Pym got across his line to make the save.

Town then took the lead after 37 minutes when Kemp clipped a free-kick into the path of Young, whose volley span away from Pym and into the back of the net.

The Stags almost levelled before the break as Rhys Oates broke into space down the left and picked out Aaron Lewis, but his first-time effort was well saved by Murphy Mahoney.

Mansfield were then level four minutes after the break as half-time substitute Lucas Akins raced in behind and finished low into the corner.

Deep into stoppage time, Young won it for Swindon after he tapped home from close range after Charlie Austin’s header had come back off the crossbar.

Stags manager Nigel Clough said: “It is a very disappointing way to lose an unbeaten run of 17 games which is quite remarkable at any standard.

“But to give it away in the 93rd minute having had enough chances in the second half to win the game… sometimes you have to take the draw, especially as the away side. We just didn’t deal with the ball and the last few minutes.

“Aaron Lewis had good situations all day and could have had a hat-trick easily, he hit the target but not with enough conviction really.

“After the goal we should not lose the game. If you can win it, brilliant, but if you can’t you take the 1-1.

“We try to instil in players that you don’t lose but you could almost see it coming, we had enough chances to go two or three ahead.”