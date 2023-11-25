Managerial speculation affected Grimsby in draw with Sutton, claims Ben Davies

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Managerial speculation affected Grimsby in draw with Sutton, claims Ben Davies

By Press Association
Ben Davies believes managerial uncertainty affected Grimsby players in a 1-1 draw with rock-bottom Sutton (Mike Egerton/PA Images)
Ben Davies believes managerial uncertainty affected Grimsby players in a 1-1 draw with rock-bottom Sutton (Mike Egerton/PA Images)

Joint-interim boss Ben Davies reckons speculation around who the next Grimsby manager might be affected his men during their hard-fought 1-1 draw against rock-bottom Sutton.

Rekeil Pyke opened the scoring for managerless Grimsby before Harry Smith levelled deep into first-half stoppage time.

Sutton had the better chances to snatch the points at Blundell Park and ease their relegation fears. However, the visitors had to settle for a share of the spoils to make it four League Two games unbeaten.

Davies said: “It was frustrating. At times, we were too flat and there wasn’t enough energy. It was a disappointing performance. But in terms of where we are, we are five unbeaten [in all competitions].

“I don’t know what will happen moving forward, whether we are close to appointing someone or not, but hand on heart, for the last couple of days, all the speculation has affected the players a little bit, for the first time.

“Either way, we were miles off what we wanted. There are big moments in matches and conceding before half-time was rubbish from our side of things.

“In the second half, again, they do what they do, and I thought we got sucked into it. We didn’t do enough to break them down. We didn’t play with any real energy and the game fizzled out.”

Sutton manager Matt Gray added: “It was a tough game against a team in form.

“Grimsby have been on a good run. This is always a tough place to come with a big and noisy crowd.

“I wasn’t overly pleased at the start, but our response to get the equaliser and with our second-half performance, I was pleased with that.

“For weeks now I’ve been pleased with our character and with our togetherness to stay in games and roll our sleeves up. We have done that again and it was good timing with the goal.”

Arthur Gnahoua and Donovan Wilson took aim for Grimsby in the early stages as Sutton goalkeeper Dean Bouzanis denied both players shortly before he pulled up with an injury scare that ended his game on 15 minutes.

His replacement, Steve Arnold, soon had to pick the ball out of the net when Pyke slotted home at the second attempt from a Toby Mullarkey cross.

Aiden O’Brien went close with an audacious volley after 37 minutes before Smith went one better with the Sutton equaliser as he powered the ball low into the net from 25 yards just before half-time.

Sutton defender Ben Goodliffe glanced just wide from a set-piece upon the restart and both teams pushed for a winner – with Smith denied only by a point-blank save from Grimsby’s Harvey Cartwright.