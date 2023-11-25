Steven Naismith delighted to see Hearts string three wins a row together

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Steven Naismith delighted to see Hearts string three wins a row together

By Press Association
Steven Naismith was pleased with a third straight league win (Steve Welsh/PA)
Steven Naismith was pleased with a third straight league win (Steve Welsh/PA)

Steven Naismith was delighted to banish Hearts’ “incredible” wait of almost two years to record three consecutive league wins.

The Jambos eked out a 1-0 victory at home to St Johnstone, following up the triumphs over Motherwell and Livingston prior to the international break.

It is the first time that they have managed to collected nine points from a possible nine since they defeated Dundee and Ross County in December 2021 and then St Johnstone the following month, and now Naismith wants his team to maintain the consistency.

“A stat which I worked out earlier in the week which is incredible is that we hadn’t won three league games in a row since January 2022,” he said. “It’s an incredible stat for a club like Hearts.

“We have done that today and we have now got to use that. As I said last week and the week before, we need to be consistent in keeping clean sheets, making chances, getting goals and winning games. So it’s been a good afternoon. The biggest gripe is probably that we’ve not scored more goals.”

The only goal of the game came in the 61st minute came when Liam Boyce steered an effort towards goal, although it flicked off Lawrence Shankland on its way into the net, and the Scotland forward appears to have been credited with his 11th club goal of the season.

“I think it’s Shanks who has been fortunate,” said Naismith when asked to clear up the confusion about who scored the goal. “Boyce has done all the leg work and it’s a controlled finish, and then it’s come off Shanks’ calf and goes in. Shanks is certainly claiming it.

“By the time we made it into the changing room everyone had given it to Shanks.”

Naismith was baffled that Hearts were not awarded a first-half penalty when Alan Forrest went down under a challenge from Luke Robinson.

“It’s a penalty all day long, but are referees refereeing the game differently now because they’re thinking VAR might step in, but if it doesn’t hit the threshold for clean and obvious it’s not given?” mused Naismith. “It’s a penalty, no debate about it.”

Recently-appointed St Johnstone boss Craig Levein was encouraged by his team’s display but joked that he was disappointed he did not get a more hostile reception from the Hearts supporters.

The 59-year-old spent a huge chunk of his career at Tynecastle as a player, director of football and two-time manager, before he was sacked four years ago.

“I was expecting to get a little bit of stick but it didn’t really materialise,” he laughed. “I was a wee bit disappointed. I need to have a word with the Hearts fans about that!”

Reflecting on the match, Levein added: “We were in the game at all times even after the goal, but what do you do with Boyce and Shankland if they get a chance? We tried to stop them getting chances and that was one of the things I was really pleased about.

“Apart from that opportunity we restricted them to very little but they’re just so good at putting the ball in the back of the net. We fell foul to that today.”