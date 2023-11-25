Stephen Robinson praises St Mirren character after win over Livingston

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Stephen Robinson praises St Mirren character after win over Livingston

By Press Association
Stephen Robinson’s St Mirren beat Livingston (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Stephen Robinson’s St Mirren beat Livingston (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Stephen Robinson praised the character of his St Mirren side after they bounced back from their crushing defeat to Dundee by defeating Livingston in the cinch Premiership.

Sean Kelly’s first-half own goal settled a hard-fought encounter in which Saints passed up a number of good chances to win by a greater margin.

Robinson’s team remain third in the table having ended a run of three games without a win and now hold a two-point advantage over Hearts and sit four in front of Hibernian.

“I’m delighted, it was a really, really tough game,” Robinson said.

“It’s a tough game that we’ve come out on top of, we’ve reset ourselves, it was tough after a 4-0 defeat and it shows great character from the boys.

“When you play Livi it’s a battle, it’s a scrap and the game is reduced to longer balls. You have to land on seconds and you have to be physical – I think we’ve done that.

“The pitch was slippy, really hard to play on and a cold day – it’s those days that you show your character and I think we’ve done that in abundance today.

“We’ve shown character, a grit and steely determination to see the game out – and should have won maybe by more in the end on the counter attack but for our decision making.”

Robinson is hopeful he will not be without the services of Richard Taylor for an extended period of time after the defender was taken off on a stretcher with what appeared to be a nasty looking ankle injury.

The Buddies gaffer reckons Taylor is a major doubt for Tuesday’s trip to Ross County but could come back into the reckoning in the near future.

“It’s not as bad as it looked I don’t think, he walked off the stretcher afterwards,” he said.

“We’re hopeful, Tuesday might be a push but we’re hopeful it isn’t too serious.”

David Martindale felt his Livingston side failed to do enough to merit taking anything from their trip to the SMISA Stadium.

Livingston have slumped to the foot of the table following their sixth successive Premiership defeat.

“I don’t feel like we should have got something from the game but that’s me probably sitting with the negative hat on because we’re not picking points up,” Martindale said.

“We all know the basic fundamentals are that we need to start picking points up as quickly as possible.

“I try not to think too much about luck, I’m a great believer that you get what you work for in life and you’ve got to try to keep your head down and working hard.”