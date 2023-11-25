Michael Skubala praises Lincoln mentality after late draw with Barnsley

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sport

Michael Skubala praises Lincoln mentality after late draw with Barnsley

By Press Association
Lincoln boss Michael Skubala (Rhianna Chadwick/PA)
Lincoln boss Michael Skubala (Rhianna Chadwick/PA)

Lincoln manager Michael Skubala praised the mentality of his side after TJ Eyoma struck late to earn the Imps a point against Barnsley.

Barry Cotter and John McAtee both scored in the second half to cancel out Danny Mandroiu’s penalty early on, but Eyoma struck in the 88th minute – his first goal of the season – when a corner caused mayhem in the Barnsley area.

It ensured Skubala avoided defeat in his first home game in charge, having won one and lost one on the road since being appointed earlier this month.

“We’ve got an honest group,” he said. “I think they’re a hard-working group and I think they’re really good in those [difficult] periods.

“They stuck with it, they stuck together and then let’s just keep hold of the ball a little bit better in moments, but I was really pleased with the mentality.”

Skubala saved specific praise for Eyoma, but felt it was a good all-round team performance.

“I thought he (Eyoma) was really solid again today at the back and he’s got on the scoresheet with that goal,” he added.

“I think Danny Mandroiu was good today. I thought a couple of other lads performed really well.

“Jovon (Makama) gave us a really good 60 minutes for his start up there. So yeah I think there were some really positive performances there.

“One thing, maybe we could just have looked after the ball a little bit better.”

Barnsley boss Neill Collins believes his side’s performance was worthy of a win and that they were hard done by with the late equaliser.

“I think we should be celebrating three points based on our performance,” he said.

“To give away a penalty after a really strong start was disappointing, but then after that I thought we controlled the majority of the game.

“It really came to a crescendo when we got the equaliser and then we went ahead.

“So to lose a goal off a set piece is very disappointing, especially when the set piece should never have been in the first place.

“Their player’s headed the ball over the bar and the referee’s decided to give them a corner.

“We need to be better in those moments, but it’s hard to be too critical of our players.”

Captain Jordan Williams’ clumsy challenge on Jack Burroughs gave Mandroiu the opportunity to open the scoring from the penalty spot and Collins would like to see those sort of errors avoided.

“I think the performance was good – it’s just trying to iron out a couple of the details,” he added.

“If we can stop giving penalties away, it’d be a good start.”