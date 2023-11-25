David Horseman has confidence Forest Green will soon move up the table

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
David Horseman has confidence Forest Green will soon move up the table

By Press Association
Forest Green sit in the relegation zone (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Forest Green boss David Horseman believes his side’s performance in a 0-0 draw at Walsall is firm evidence they will soon escape the League Two drop zone.

Rovers remained second-bottom, now two points from safety, but had the better of the first half against the Saddlers with Troy Deeney, Harvey Bunker and Kyle McAllister all going close.

And while admitting their position is down to a failure to convert their chances, Horseman is adamant successive relegations are not in the pipeline.

“The boys were absolutely brilliant,” he said. “The first 20 minutes was the best we’ve played by a million miles and we probably should have scored two or three and actually finished the game.

“I want to win, of course, but there was lots for us to be proud of today. Probably just that last pass or cross wasn’t there and that was the only disappointing bit. But we deserved our point.

“We haven’t strung enough results together and we have been getting beat in games like this but today we showed a little bit more steel and determination.

“When we look at our stats, they are top seven in the league but we don’t score enough goals at the moment. I thought there were times some of our football blew them away.

“We don’t believe we are a bottom-two team and we don’t believe that once we start getting players back that we will be anywhere near the bottom two.”

Deeney was back at the club he began his career with but so was ex-Walsall trainee goalkeeper James Belshaw – and it was he who stole the show as he saved brilliantly from Freddie Draper and Danny Johnson.

But Walsall boss Mat Sadler said his side should have had a penalty when Jordan Moore-Taylor handled Ryan Stirk’s volley.

Sadler said: “I think it’s a penalty – I’ve seen it back. The referee has got a really good angle of it as well, he’s right down the barrel of it so I don’t see how he doesn’t give that. It’s got to be a penalty.

“The big moments when there were some big opportunities, we didn’t quite have the quality today. That final ball, that little bit of end product wasn’t there for us. No one could really light the blue touch paper.

“But as the old adage goes, if you can’t win it, don’t get beat and we take a clean sheet and move on. We have to remember the positives even when we are frustrated we’ve not gone on and won it.

“We’re still striving for that consistency of team selection – we’ve had injuries, suspensions, illnesses, we’ve never quite got settled like we would want but we are working towards that.”