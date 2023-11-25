Luke Williams accepts blame for Notts County defeat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Luke Williams accepts blame for Notts County defeat

By Press Association
Luke Williams (PA)
Luke Williams (PA)

Notts County boss Luke Williams took the blame as his side slipped to a 4-2 defeat at AFC Wimbledon.

The Magpies clawed their way back to parity having gone two goals down at the Cherry Red Records Stadium only to concede twice late on.

Macaulay Langstaff and Aaron Nemane had brought Notts County level before Jake Reeves and Ali Al-Hamadi both completed their braces as the Dons moved within touching distance of the play-offs.

“Every time Wimbledon counter-attacked us we had problems because we were slow to react and then we were not tough enough,” Williams said.

“And then when we looked like we were about to make a good action, we fluffed our lines.”

“Maybe I should have changed [at 2-2] to make us more defensive so that we could take a point with us, but I probably got that one wrong.

“I probably trusted them too much that they were going to win the game.

“In hindsight, I wish I’d probably changed to a more defensive formation and tried to get a message to the players to stop attacking so much.”

Reeves had put the Dons ahead from the spot just before the half-hour mark before Al-Hamadi rounded Sam Slocombe in the Notts County goal to double the hosts’ lead.

The Magpies were a different side after half-time though as Langstaff finished clinically and with 67 minutes gone, Williams’ side drew level as Nemane was left in space to fire home from a corner.

Reeves’ second goal again came from the spot, blasting the Dons back into the lead in the 86th minute before Al-Hamadi sprinted clear on the break to sew up the three points in injury time.

While Williams was hesitant to make changes, Wimbledon manager Johnnie Jackson adapted his side’s approach and penalty taker, with both paying dividends.

Jackson said: “I thought it was a great game of football, a great spectacle for the league. Both teams were going at it, trying to win, trying to attack.

“They’re a good side and we changed the way we play in respect of that. I feel like if you get your shape wrong against them then they can really hurt you.

“But we went about it a different way and it worked perfectly in that first half, we scored two and probably should have been double that.

“Reeves hasn’t been our penalty taker, but everyone else keeps missing them!

“I had a chat with him yesterday and obviously he’s the captain, he’s the calm head in the group, he’s the experience in the group and technically he’s good.

“The question might be ‘Why didn’t he take them before?’ but obviously you want your strikers taking penalties and it hasn’t worked out.”