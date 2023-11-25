Kieran McKenna relaxed despite another slow start from Ipswich

Early goals were once again the issue for Ipswich at Championship rivals West Brom as they were swept aside 2-0.

The Baggies scored early in either half but Town boss Kieran McKenna is not overly focused on that issue and has backed his side to improve their fortunes.

Darnell Furlong headed the hosts in front after just five minutes from Matt Phillips’ corner and Albion doubled their advantage in the 47th minute through a well-worked counter-attack finished neatly by Grady Diangana.

“We’ve analysed the goals and spoken about it with the group,” said McKenna, whose side have now conceded inside the first 10 minutes in five of their last six games and in the 13th minute of the other.

“More so than obsessing about these starts – we’re aware of it but for two years it’s not been an issue until quite recently – but it’s about the set-piece we didn’t defend.

“The nature of the goals and the timing of the goals dictated the context of the game. It was always going to be a difficult game coming here, after an international game and for a 5:30 game, but to concede from the first corner they get makes it really difficult.

“We know West Brom are good at defending leads, we were pretty stable in the first half and comfortable in the game but they’re a hard team to create big chances against.

“We changed a few little things at half-time. We started well for a few minutes but they score from our corner and that set the feel of the whole of the second half.

“Credit to the opponent. Thankfully we have lots of games coming thick and fast and we move on quickly to Wednesday (against Millwall).”

West Brom are mounting a top-six effort of their own and can be a belligerent unit on home soil, having kept five home clean sheets in six, and manager Carlos Corberan considered his team to be deserving of their victory.

“The first thing I’ll tell you is that the result is the consequence of the performance,” Corberan reflected.

“The team deserved the points against a very good opponent, an opponent who have lost once in the competition.

“You have to compete against them at the best level or it won’t be enough. I saw the team play with competitive maturity.

“The key wasn’t even to score quick. If you analyse Ipswich’s results, they were losing 2-0 to Birmingham and drew 2-2. They were losing 1-0 to Huddersfield and they drew the game. They were losing to Swansea early and they won that game – they have a resilience which means conceding goals doesn’t affect them. They aren’t going to change structure or style.”